Open Menu

PPP Finalizes Foundation Day Programs Across Central Punjab

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 12:30 PM

PPP finalizes foundation day programs across Central Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Monitoring Committee, led by Convener Usman Malik, has completed arrangements for celebrating the party's Foundation Day in 26 districts of Central Punjab. The announcement was made on Thursday, highlighting extensive preparations to ensure the success of the events.

The central event for the province will take place at Pani Wala Talab in Lahore, where a large workers' convention is planned. In addition, programs have been organized in major cities and towns across the region, aiming to unite party workers and leaders under the banner of PPP’s enduring legacy.

Key venues for these celebrations include popular local locations such as Siddique Marriage Hall near Chandni Chowk in Rawalpindi, Trust Plaza on GT Road in Gujranwala, and the District Council Chowk in Faisalabad. Several other locations, including PPP secretariats, prominent public spaces, and well-known community centers, have been selected to host gatherings in districts like Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Okara, Kasur, Jhang and Pakpatan.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Punjab Marriage Road Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Nankana Sahib Toba Tek Singh Attock Pakistan Peoples Party Event Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs ..

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation

12 hours ago
 Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could thre ..

Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN

12 hours ago
 Spain govt defends flood response and offers new a ..

Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid

12 hours ago
Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

12 hours ago
 PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khybe ..

PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

12 hours ago
 PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading cha ..

PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..

12 hours ago
 Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, aban ..

Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..

12 hours ago
 Protests on significant occasions not a good tradi ..

Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon

12 hours ago
 New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed

New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan