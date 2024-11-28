PPP Finalizes Foundation Day Programs Across Central Punjab
Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 12:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Monitoring Committee, led by Convener Usman Malik, has completed arrangements for celebrating the party's Foundation Day in 26 districts of Central Punjab. The announcement was made on Thursday, highlighting extensive preparations to ensure the success of the events.
The central event for the province will take place at Pani Wala Talab in Lahore, where a large workers' convention is planned. In addition, programs have been organized in major cities and towns across the region, aiming to unite party workers and leaders under the banner of PPP’s enduring legacy.
Key venues for these celebrations include popular local locations such as Siddique Marriage Hall near Chandni Chowk in Rawalpindi, Trust Plaza on GT Road in Gujranwala, and the District Council Chowk in Faisalabad. Several other locations, including PPP secretariats, prominent public spaces, and well-known community centers, have been selected to host gatherings in districts like Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Okara, Kasur, Jhang and Pakpatan.
