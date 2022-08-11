PPP flays removal of AstroTurf from hockey stadium Lahore

The Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab has condemned removal of AstroTurf from the Lahore Hockey Stadium for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab has condemned removal of AstroTurf from the Lahore Hockey Stadium for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rally.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, PPP Punjab Central Punjab leaders including Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema and Vice President sports Wing Mian Attique said that it was unfortunate to remove a precious AstroTurf for a political gathering.

They alleged that Imran Khan was now damaging the national game of hockey after destroying departmental cricket in the country. They appealed to the apex court to take suo moto action to save the precious ground and the national game.