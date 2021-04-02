UrduPoint.com
PPP For Adherence To Corona Protocols At Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 09:01 PM

PPP for adherence to corona protocols at Zulfikar Ali Bhutto death anniversary

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter president Mohammad Hamayun Khan Friday asked the party workers to fully participate at the death anniversary of founding chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) while adhering to corona protocols.

He directed party office bearers and workers at divisional, district, tehsil and union council levels for arranging functions and Qur'aan Khawanis, said a press release.

Paying tributes to PPP's founding chairman, Hamayun Khan said during his rule, Bhutto abolished difference between poor and rich in real sense and his slogan of Roti, Kapra and Makan was still alive in the hearts of the people.

He said the party leadership was making all-out efforts for the accomplishment of that mission of Bhutto and had provided relief and employment opportunities to poor and middle class during its government's tenures.

