PPP for aerial spray to avert locust losses in Muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Thursday called for immediate aerial spray to avert damages by locusts to orchards and crops in the district

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Thursday called for immediate aerial spray to avert damages by locusts to orchards and crops in the district.

In a statement, PPP South Punjab Information Secretary and MNA, Nawabzada Iftikhtar Khan said former president, Asif Ali Zardari had hinted at impeding threat of the locust in his budget speech�in National Assembly last year.

Information Secretary PPP South Punjab�underlined the need of immediate measures against locusts because Pakistan was an agricultural country and 70 percent of its population was attached with this sector.

Meanwhile, farmers of the district including Liaqat Ali, Farid Khan, Shahbaz Khan, Ghazanfar Bhatti, Manzoor Bhatti and others said Doaba, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, Jatoi, Rungpur, Alipur, Khangarh were under locusts attack.

They called for measure to stem the locust attack to save orchards and crops in the district.