PPP For Dialogue To Promote Democracy, Bring Political Stability: Kundi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2023 | 04:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Faisal Karim Kundi has said all state institutions should work within their constitutional domain while respecting the parliament as their mother.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations of elders, party workers and media persons who called on him here in connection with Eidul Fitr to exchange Eid greetings.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Karim Kundi was of the opinion that there should not be a situation of confrontation between the judiciary and the parliament which was not a debating club, rather the country's supreme institution, making laws and the rest must follow them.

Conducting elections was the responsibility of the Election Commission, while the Supreme Court was supposed to deliver justice by announcing decisions of the majority, he maintained.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that the negotiation was a political process which was pursued by the political parties.

Under the leadership of former prime minister and senior vice-chairman of the party, Yousaf Raza Gilani, Faisal Karim Kundi said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had constituted a three-member committee comprising federal ministers Qamar-ul-Zaman Kaira and Syed Naveed Qamar to contact the coalition parties and the PTI in that regard.

He said that the PPP believed that Parliament was the right forum for the political parties to initiate dialogue among them for resolving issues instead of any other institution or platform and no one can force anyone to negotiate.

He said PPP President Asif Ali Zardari, too, had already clarified in his speech at the ceremony held regarding the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan the head of the parliamentary system was Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and unconditional talks would be held under his leadership.

He said that PPP favored dialogue in order to promote democracy and bring political stability to the country.

He said concerns of some other parties including the PPP regarding negotiations with PTI were based on reality as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI) government had created an atmosphere of politics of hatred in the country.

He also said that in the past, 85 cases related to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI) came before a special bench, in which the decisions of 83 cases were given in favor of the PTI.

He said the decisions of two cases are pending and one case was related to the election results of the former deputy speaker of the National Assembly, on which despite the presence of all the evidence, the decision on the case was not given until the completion of his term of deputy speaker.

While the other case was related to the record corruption in the BRT project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and it was given judicial protection.

Moreover, he added that the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill was sent to the President twice, which he did not sign and now it stands implemented according to the Constitution.

