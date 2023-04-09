Close
PPP For Elections In October: Kaira

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2023 | 12:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) neither wanted any delay in the general elections nor does it want it to be held before the scheduled time on October Talking to a private news channel, Qamar Zaman Kaira stated that Imran Khan would indulge in hateful politics whether he wins or loses the elections.

He also accused Imran Khan of unconstitutionally dissolving the provincial assemblies.

He further said that it was crucial for all political parties to engage in dialogue and stressed the need for reaching a consensus for the country's best interest.

To resolve the current state of confusion, the only way out was through constructive dialogue which could pave the way for a mutually agreed solution, he added.

