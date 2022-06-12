UrduPoint.com

PPP For Implementation On Forced Child Labour Laws

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2022 | 08:50 PM

PPP for implementation on forced child labour laws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema has said that implementation of child labour laws should be ensured to protect the children from forced labour.

In a statement on the World Day Against Child Labour on Sunday, he urged the government to declare child labour as a severe crime.

He said that an anti child labour force should be made to counter child labour in the restaurants, kilns and workshops.

Cheema said that protection of the rights of weak section of society was part of manifesto of the PPP. He said that the PPP conducted the first child labour survey in 1996 when Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was the prime minister. He said that the PPP introduced Benazir Income Support Program for the protection of the rights of children and women of the society. He said that protection of children from forced labour should be ensured.

