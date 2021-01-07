UrduPoint.com
PPP For Sons Of Deceased MPAs As Its Contenders For Provincial By-polls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 02:22 PM

PPP for sons of deceased MPAs as its contenders for provincial by-polls

:Sons of deceased MPAs of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chosen as candidates for by-polls on three Sindh assembly seats hints a certain contradiction towards its frequently claimed commitment towards democracy and democratic culture

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Sons of deceased MPAs of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chosen as candidates for by-polls on three Sindh assembly seats hints a certain contradiction towards its frequently claimed commitment towards democracy and democratic culture.

A senior party activist, however, cited prudence as a factor for issuing tickets to the sons of MPAs who in the national elections had won these seats with significant margin and still remembered with respect in the respective Constituencies.

Preference for members belonging to influential families is also a fact, he told APP mentioning that tribal leaders traditionally do prevail upon the voters who are but provided with opportunities to elect and not select their representatives in the policy making bodies.

Reluctant to reply if this could not be a cause of deterrence and discouragement for committed workers serving the party at the grass-root levels, since long, PPP activist said baradaris, clan and tribes continue to be a reality and their importance can not be ignored.

In the given backdrop it is a matter of no surprise that all three PPP contenders for PS by-polls 2021 are inheritors including Syed Ameer Ali Shah, PPP contender for PS-52 (Umerkot) by elections scheduled for January 18, is son of deceased Ali Mardan Shah.

PPP MPA Mardan Ali Shah had died of cardiac arrest on Jan 19, 2020 leaving the seat vacant for a year.

Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim is the joint candidate of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and PTI for the very seat.

By-polls for PS 88 (Malir) and PS-43 (Sanghar), on February 16, is to witness Yousuf Murtaza Baloch contesting for the seat (PS 88) that fell vacant due to death of his father PPP MPA and also a provincial minister Ghulam Mustafa Baloch on June 02, 2020. PPP contender for PS-43 (Sanghar), Jam Shabbir Ali is the son of PPP MPA Jam Madad Ali who passed away in November last year.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) has nominated Jansher Junejo, an activist who not only resides in the constituency but has also served the party in different capacities. Same is the case with Mushtaq Junejo, PTI's candidate for Sanghar's PS-43.

It may be mentioned that PPP MPAs from Malir and Sanghar could not survive against corona virus in 2020. Its MPA from Umerkot, Ali Mardan Shah,however,passed away due to cardiac arrest.

