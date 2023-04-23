PPP forms review committee for ticket allotment for Punjab elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman, PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted a review committee for ticket allotments for the Punjab elections.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmud, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Rana Farooq Saeed Khan and Syed Hassan Murtaza are among the members of the committee.

According to Bilawal House Media Cell, a notification to this effect was issued from the Chairman's Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro here.