PPP foundation day celebrated in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Tasees of Pakistan People's Party was celebrated in Sargodha division with great zeal, here on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) and Divisional President PPP Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi arranged a ceremony for the function.

According to PPP Divisional Information Secretary Rana Umair, main ceremony of the PPP foundation day was held in Bhakkar, where Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi cut the cake on the 55th foundation day of the PPP. District President Bhakkar Ejaz Shami and other party members were also present.

Qureshi said on Nov 30, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had laid the foundation of PPP, a democratic party, to help people of Pakistan, especially the poor and middle class segments of society, get their rights on an equal basis.

He said the PPP was striving to give a better living to the people of Pakistan. He said the PPP believed in democracy and it gave countless sacrifices for the purpose. He said the PPP would continue its struggle for betterment of people as well as the country.