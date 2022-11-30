UrduPoint.com

PPP Foundation Day Celebrated In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PPP foundation day celebrated in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Tasees of Pakistan People's Party was celebrated in Sargodha division with great zeal, here on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) and Divisional President PPP Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi arranged a ceremony for the function.

According to PPP Divisional Information Secretary Rana Umair, main ceremony of the PPP foundation day was held in Bhakkar, where Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi cut the cake on the 55th foundation day of the PPP. District President Bhakkar Ejaz Shami and other party members were also present.

Qureshi said on Nov 30, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had laid the foundation of PPP, a democratic party, to help people of Pakistan, especially the poor and middle class segments of society, get their rights on an equal basis.

He said the PPP was striving to give a better living to the people of Pakistan. He said the PPP believed in democracy and it gave countless sacrifices for the purpose. He said the PPP would continue its struggle for betterment of people as well as the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Poor Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy Sargodha Bhakkar Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer ..

Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer of women’s rights in Pakista ..

1 hour ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

2 hours ago
 ‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,’ says Babar Azam

2 hours ago
 Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead ..

Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead of first Test match

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago
 Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured ..

Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured in Baleli area

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.