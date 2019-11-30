UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:24 PM

PPP foundation day ceremony

Pakistan People's Party Lawyers Forum organized a ceremony in connection with the party's 52nd foundation day, here on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan People's Party Lawyers Forum organized a ceremony in connection with the party's 52nd foundation day, here on Saturday.

Provincial Vice President Zafarullah Khan Leghari, Divisional President Malik Javed Ahmad and District General Secretary Sajid Ali Taqi of the PLF, speaking on the occasion, asked the government to benefit from political acumen of former president Asif Ali Zardari to resolve current political crisis.

They said the PPP had always fought against dictators of the time, adding that its founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto got popular among masses due to his good policies.

Later, a cake was cut amid slogans of Jaey Bhutto.

