PPP Foundation Day In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2024 | 09:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) A ceremony was held on the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) 57th Foundation Day

here on Saturday in which PPP Divisional President Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi participated

and congratulated workers.

Addressing the ceremony, he lauded great services and sacrifices of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for the

country and democracy. He also paid glowing tribute to the sacrifices of Shaheed

Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who struggled for democracy with unmatched courage and inspired

millions with her relentless dedication.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto not only strengthened democracy but also empowered

women, advanced social welfare, and led efforts in developing missile technology,

he added.

Under the visionary leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the party gifted the nation

its first constitution in 1973, ensuring equal rights and representation for all citizens.

He said: "It was Quaid-e-Awam who initiated Pakistan’s nuclear programme, cementing

the country’s defence capabilities".

Later on, a cake cutting ceremony was also held at the People's Party regional office

where Tasneam Ahmed Qureshi with local leadership and a large number of party workers

participated.

