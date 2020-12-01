PPP founding member Syed Nazim Hussain passes away

Founding member of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former provincial minister Syed Nazim Hussain Shah passed away here on Tuesday after protracted illness at the age of 80 years

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Founding member of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former provincial minister Syed Nazim Hussain Shah passed away here on Tuesday after protracted illness at the age of 80 years.

Syed Nazim Hussain Shah was born on March 23 in 1940, at Kot Faqeer Ali Shah village in Muzaffarabad area of Multan, when objective resolution was passed in Lahore. His grandfather Syed Faqeer Ali Shah was Zaildaar in Multan. His father Syed Kazim Hussain Shah was an active worker of Pakistan movement and suffered jail hardships in Multan prison during independence struggle and was in jail on Aug 14, 1947, the day when Pakistan emerged as an independent country.

After having acquired initial education from Multan, late Syed Nazim Hussain Shah did his graduation from FC college Lahore and LLB from Muslim Law College Karachi in 1968. He started law practice in 1969 from Multan and later joined PPP.

He was the only legislator of Multan division who was elected five times as member of Punjab Assembly from PPP platform.

He was made the chairman of Public Works Programme in 1971 by the former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He supported Syed Fakhar Imam in 1979 local bodies elections and later he himself was elected as member Zila Council by record votes in 1987. He won elections to become member of Punjab Assembly in 1988 by defeating Makhdoom Ahsan Shah. He, however, had lost the 1990 elections but again elected as MPA in 1993 on PPP ticket and served as Punjab minister for local bodies and excise and taxation. He was elected fourth time as PPP MPA in 2002 and again in 2008 general elections.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was held at his ancestral town, Kot Faqeer Ali Shah, and a large number of people from different walks of life including former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and his son Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani were in attendance. He was laid to rest at a local graveyard.