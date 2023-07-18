Open Menu

PPP Fulfilled Promise Of Providing Services For Minorities: Sindh Minister Of Minority Affairs Gian Chand Esrani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Sindh Minister of Minority Affairs Gian Chand Esrani on Tuesday said that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had fulfilled the promise of the service and development of the minority community

According to the manifesto of PPP and under the direction of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the journey of development and prosperity will continue, he said this while talking to people during the inauguration of different development projects in Thatta district.

The provincial minister said the Minority Affairs Department was working on record development projects of minority places of worship across Sindh.

Esrani said that the Minority Department was providing financial support for marriages and educational scholarships to poor people of the community without any discrimination.

Gian Chand said PPP was at the forefront in providing public service to the common men that's why people will once again repose confidence in the party in the next general elections.

