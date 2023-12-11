Open Menu

PPP Fully Prepared To Contest Elections: Gilani

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2023 | 10:16 PM

PPP fully prepared to contest elections: Gilani

Former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Monday that his party was fully prepared to contest elections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Monday that his party was fully prepared to contest elections.

While talking to media persons, he expressed unwavering confidence in the upcoming elections, dismissing any possibility

of postponement. Reflecting on the absence of Shah Mehmood, he asserted that with Shah Mehmood's presence, the election would have reached unprecedented heights. He however added that he was missing criticism by Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

To a query, he stated that Asif Ali Zardari was also jailed in past.

Many cases were registered but he was acquitted through courts.

Gilani stated that the PPP was a democratic party and it would go to people court.

To another question, Gilani dismissed security concerns, highlighting his commitment to engaging with the public directly.

He underscored the responsibility of the caretaker and supervisory setup to ensure clean and transparent elections.

He also informed that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would visit Punjab for campaigning soon.

He also hailed Buch International Hospital stating that there should be more hospitals of the same standard in the city.

