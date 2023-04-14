UrduPoint.com

PPP Fully Ready For General Elections, Says KP Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PPP fully ready for general elections, says KP chief

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister of State, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that the party was fully prepared for general elections. However, he said that in the present situation, apparently, separate elections in KP, Punjab and other provinces were not feasible.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the PPP stalwart said that their party believed in the supremacy of the constitution and parliament. He said that neither PPP nor any political party of the ruling alliance has escaped from the polls.

He said that Imran Khan and his inept economic team played havoc with national economy during their rule and was responsible for the current inflation and price hike in the country.

The MoS said that the nation would never forget the economic destruction triggered during the PTI regime, which had brought the country on the verge of default.

He said that PTI through its agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had overburdened the people, but today they were giving lecturers on the economy to mislead and fool the nation.

Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha said that the PPP led coalition government has succeeded in restoration of peace in the Malakand region including Swat and added that only Imran Khan and PTI was responsible for the current wave of terrorism in the country.

He also criticized the chairman PTI Imran Khan for holding negotiations with terrorists about their re-settlement. He said that President Arif Alvi was playing the role of PTI worker while during the previous government had opened an ordinance factory in the Presidency.

