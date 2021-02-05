UrduPoint.com
PPP Fully Supports Struggle Of Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 01:18 PM

PPP fully supports struggle of Kashmiris

Leaders of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Bahawalpur chapter have said that PPP fully support struggle of Kashmiris seeking freedom from India

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Leaders of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Bahawalpur chapter have said that PPP fully support struggle of Kashmiris seeking freedom from India.

Addressing the party workers here, PPP Bahawalpur leaders including the President Eng.

Javed Akbar Dhiloon, the General Secretary, Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani and the Secretary Information, Shah Muhammad Channar said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto raised voice at international forums including the United Nations for rights of people of Kashmir.

They said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto announced marking Kashmir Day at government level in 1990. They said that Indian government had been victimizing innocent people of Kashmir of brutalities. They urged the international community to come forward and take action against India in order to stop it from victimizing Kashmiris.

