PPP GB delegation called on Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) : Pakistan Peoples Party ( PPP ) delegation from Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Wednesday called on party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto at Zaradari House.

The delegation briefed Bilawal Bhutto about the current political situation in GB which consisted of former CM GB Mehdi Shah, Amjad Ali Advocate, Jamil Ahmed, Sadia Danish, Shaukat Ali and Shah Sultan, said a press release issued by party secretariat.

Bilawal Bhutto said campaign for the right of property was according to the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The delegation also briefed Bilawal about elections in GB. A large number of people would participate in the event in connection with martyrdom of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in Rawalpindi, the delegation added.