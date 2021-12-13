UrduPoint.com

PPP, GDA, MQM leaders, workers and notables of UC-12 Larkana city join PTI

The leaders, workers of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), GDA, MQM and notables of Union Council-12, Larkana city, on Monday announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said a press release of PTI Larkana

They made this announcement after meeting with Central leader of PTI and Chairman Standing Committee for Power in Senate, Senator Engineer Safiullah Abro here.

The PPP leaders, workers and notables who joined PTI belonged to Union Council-12 of Larkana city are Ghulam Akbar Jatoi, Juma Abbasi, Saleem Shah, Asghar Bhai, Hameed Bhai Abbasi, Gulab Ali Jatoi.

In the past there was no effective option in Sindh except PPP but now it is in the face of PTI, they added.

Talking on the occasion, Saifullah Abro said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's message will be delivered to every nook and corner of Sindh.

"PTI will bring change in Sindh and give tough time to PPP in local body elections," he said.

Engineer Saifullah Abro said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's message will be conveyed across Sindh, our enmity is against the criminal thinking of the people sitting there.

He said that the PM's focus is now on local bodies elections will bring change in Sindh with the power of people.

