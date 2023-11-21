Open Menu

PPP Gears Up For Its 56th Foundation Day Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Former Prime Minister and PPP Central leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that the Pakistan People's Party remained consistently prepared to actively participate in the electoral process

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Former Prime Minister and PPP Central leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that the Pakistan People's Party remained consistently prepared to actively participate in the electoral process.

PPP always supported the masses' right to vote to promote democratic norms in the country. He expressed these remarks in a meeting held to review preparation for marking the 56th Foundation Day of PPP, at Bilawal House.

Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, Khawaja Rizwan Alam and many other local leaders from different districts of south Punjab also joined the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that all allied wings of PPP would be activated for the coming elections.

Gilani informed that the main ceremony regarding PPP's Foundation Day would be held in Quetta on November 30. PPP other leaders including Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, Khawaja Rizwan and some others expressed their resolve to continue the mission of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

