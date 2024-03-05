PPP Gets Two, MQM-P One More Reserved Seats In Sindh Assembly
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 07:39 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday declared one each MPA of PPP and MQM- Pakistan as returned candidate on women reserved seats while another non Muslim reserved seat was given to Pakistan People's party in light of the ECP order passed in ten petitions filed Suni Itehad Council and others
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday declared one each MPA of PPP and MQM- Pakistan as returned candidate on women reserved seats while another non Muslim reserved seat was given to Pakistan People's party in light of the ECP order passed in ten petitions filed Suni Itehad Council and others.
According to separate notifications issued by the ECP, Sadhumal Surrender Valassi was declared as returned candidate on non Muslim reserved seat and his name was also published as returned candidate as MPA.
Sumeta Afzal Syed of PPP and Fiazia Hameed of MQM- P were also declared as returned candidates on Women reserved seats, the notification added.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans
US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Progra ..
Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur
China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..
First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery
BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killi ..
WAPDA clinches Engro U20 National Volleyball Championship title
Tees to be planted in city to control environmental pollution: Mayor Karachi
AIOU holds seminar on Islamic Criminal Law
Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz, both leaders vow to enhance bilateral ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Programme10 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur14 minutes ago
-
BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls14 minutes ago
-
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killing14 minutes ago
-
Tees to be planted in city to control environmental pollution: Mayor Karachi17 minutes ago
-
Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz, both leaders vow to enhance bilateral cooperation20 minutes ago
-
Course on latest Amendments, Enactments in HR laws, focusing on Women and Children held20 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates tree plantation campaign20 minutes ago
-
Clean Punjab campaign underway30 minutes ago
-
Haripur police ensures fool proof security for polio teams by deputing 1100 policemen30 minutes ago
-
Brain cells increases in number during Ramazan: Dr Najaf30 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies names of candidates from KP for women reserved seats in NA30 minutes ago