Open Menu

PPP Gets Two, MQM-P One More Reserved Seats In Sindh Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 07:39 PM

PPP gets two, MQM-P one more reserved seats in Sindh Assembly

The Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday declared one each MPA of PPP and MQM- Pakistan as returned candidate on women reserved seats while another non Muslim reserved seat was given to Pakistan People's party in light of the ECP order passed in ten petitions filed Suni Itehad Council and others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday declared one each MPA of PPP and MQM- Pakistan as returned candidate on women reserved seats while another non Muslim reserved seat was given to Pakistan People's party in light of the ECP order passed in ten petitions filed Suni Itehad Council and others.

According to separate notifications issued by the ECP, Sadhumal Surrender Valassi was declared as returned candidate on non Muslim reserved seat and his name was also published as returned candidate as MPA.

Sumeta Afzal Syed of PPP and Fiazia Hameed of MQM- P were also declared as returned candidates on Women reserved seats, the notification added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Women Muslim Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited P

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against M ..

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

8 minutes ago
 US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: militar ..

US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Progra ..

10 minutes ago
 Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

14 minutes ago
 China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic ..

China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..

14 minutes ago
 First official event announced for Princess of Wal ..

First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery

14 minutes ago
BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presid ..

BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls

14 minutes ago
 The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes ..

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killi ..

14 minutes ago
 WAPDA clinches Engro U20 National Volleyball Champ ..

WAPDA clinches Engro U20 National Volleyball Championship title

17 minutes ago
 Tees to be planted in city to control environment ..

Tees to be planted in city to control environmental pollution: Mayor Karachi

17 minutes ago
 AIOU holds seminar on Islamic Criminal Law

AIOU holds seminar on Islamic Criminal Law

20 minutes ago
 Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz, both lea ..

Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz, both leaders vow to enhance bilateral ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan