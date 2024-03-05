PPP gets two, MQM-P one more reserved seats in Sindh Assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday declared one each MPA of PPP and MQM- Pakistan as returned candidate on women reserved seats while another non Muslim reserved seat was given to Pakistan People's party in light of the ECP order passed in ten petitions filed Suni Itehad Council and others.

According to separate notifications issued by the ECP, Sadhumal Surrender Valassi was declared as returned candidate on non Muslim reserved seat and his name was also published as returned candidate as MPA.

Sumeta Afzal Syed of PPP and Fiazia Hameed of MQM- P were also declared as returned candidates on Women reserved seats, the notification added.