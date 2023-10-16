Open Menu

PPP Getting Stronger In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2023 | 01:30 PM

PPP getting stronger in South Punjab

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Former Punjab Chief Minister and leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Dost Muhammad Khosa said his party was getting stronger in South Punjab day by day.

Addressing a ceremony at Khosa House, he called it 'unfortunate' that implementation of the law remained a phenomenon for the poor only. The powerful class considers itself as superior, he said.

He said they welcomed Akram Khan Mulghani, the political figure of Taunsa for joining the party.

He said that every section of society is affected by the current situation in the country. Inflation has broken back of the poor, he remarked.

"But I'm hopeful that in the coming times, Pakistan will again be on the path of development and for this, general elections should be held in the country immediately", he said.

He said that there was uncertainty in the country, adding that the law and order situation in Dera Ghazi Khan became a question mark for the administration particularly.

Dost Muhammad Khosa said that today in this era of modern technology the world has gone beyond the moon but "unfortunately we are facing our basic problems" said he.

He said according to his information DG Khan board of education was being merged with Lahore Board like, Multan and other Boards working in other Punjab districts.

He said he would resist the move in case it was to be vetted in future.

