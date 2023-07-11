Open Menu

PPP Given Proposal For Holding Elections On Time After Dissolving Assemblies: Rana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 10:11 PM

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had given a proposal for holding elections on time after dissolving the assemblies

Assemblies tenure would be ended in mid of August and the next elections could be held as per the schedule of ECP, he said while talking to a private television channel. ECP, he said is an independent institution for announcing programs for general elections in the country.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif's participation in the 2023 elections, he said that Nawaz Sharif would lead the elections campaign. He further stated that PML-N would gain full strength after the participation of Nawaz Sharif in the elections.

In reply to a question about PTI's role in general elections, he said that PTI leaders and workers who were found guilty of a crime in the May 9 incident should not be permitted to take part in the next elections.

He said Imran Khan was the mastermind of the May 9 mayhem and the PTI Chairman should be restricted to play a role in the politics of Pakistan.

To a question about the next prime minister of Pakistan, he said that Nawaz Sharif is fully capable for PM of Pakistan.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif has similar views about the name of Nawaz Sharif for the next PM. He appreciated the political role of Shehbaz Sharif in the country.

