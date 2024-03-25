PPP Government Ensures Protection Of Temples: Mayor
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 08:10 PM
Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Monday congratulated the Hindu community on the occasion of the Holi festival
SUKKUR- Mar 25 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Mar, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Monday congratulated the Hindu community on the occasion of the Holi festival.
In a message on the occasion, the Mayor Sukkur said that the festival of Holi was the day of victory of truth and truth for Hindus and the use of colours in it was a symbol of the arrival of spring, saying that the Hindu community settled in Sukkur and all other areas of Province for centuries has become a part of our traditions and culture.
The minorities in Sindh have full religious freedom and full and equal rights, he said, adding that the Hindu community has always played an important role in the development of Pakistan.
Arslan said that the religion of islam guaranteed the protection of the rights of people belonging to all religions and their religious freedom.
The mayor said that the PPP government has also ensured the protection of temples and gurdwaras across the province by taking special measures for the protection of minorities. Minorities are being given all the rights with full religious freedom and protection is being provided to the ancient religious places belonging to the Hindu religion settled in Sindh, he maintained.
He said that there was the biggest Hindu place of worship like Sadhu Bela in Sukkur until today, the Hindu community performs all its religious rituals with complete freedom.
Recent Stories
National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region
PM, German ambassador discuss ties
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM
BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award
11 profiteers arrested during crackdown
Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ r ..
PHA removes billboards of private bank over default
Zangnan always part of China before illegally occupied by India: Lin Jian
Balochistan govt spends Rs 5625 to educate single child
Dhoke Jumma residents thank SNGPL for fixing longstanding gas leakage
Nomination papers of PPP, JUIF, PTI candidates approved for Senate polls
PM directs swift action against tax defaulters, evaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region40 seconds ago
-
PM, German ambassador discuss ties43 seconds ago
-
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM45 seconds ago
-
BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award47 seconds ago
-
11 profiteers arrested during crackdown10 minutes ago
-
Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ released10 minutes ago
-
PHA removes billboards of private bank over default7 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt spends Rs 5625 to educate single child1 hour ago
-
Dhoke Jumma residents thank SNGPL for fixing longstanding gas leakage1 hour ago
-
Nomination papers of PPP, JUIF, PTI candidates approved for Senate polls1 hour ago
-
PM directs swift action against tax defaulters, evaders1 hour ago
-
Kohat Police thwart drug smuggling attempt disguised1 hour ago