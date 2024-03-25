Open Menu

PPP Government Ensures Protection Of Temples: Mayor

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Monday congratulated the Hindu com­munity on the occasion of the Holi festival

In a message on the occasion, the Mayor Sukkur said that the fes­tival of Holi was the day of victory of truth and truth for Hindus and the use of colours in it was a symbol of the arrival of spring, saying that the Hindu commu­nity settled in Sukkur and all other areas of Province for centuries has become a part of our traditions and culture.

The minorities in Sindh have full religious freedom and full and equal rights, he said, adding that the Hindu community has always played an important role in the develop­ment of Pakistan.

Arslan said that the re­ligion of islam guaranteed the protection of the rights of people belonging to all religions and their religious freedom.

The mayor said that the PPP govern­ment has also ensured the protection of temples and gurdwaras across the province by taking special mea­sures for the protection of minorities. Minorities are being given all the rights with full religious freedom and protection is being provided to the ancient reli­gious places belonging to the Hindu religion settled in Sindh, he maintained.

He said that there was the biggest Hindu place of worship like Sadhu Bela in Sukkur until today, the Hindu com­munity performs all its religious rituals with complete freedom.

