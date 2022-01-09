PPP govt destroys Sindh, blames Mustafa Qureshi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Renowned Pakistani film star and former chairman People's Cultural wing Punjab Mustafa Qureshi has said the provincial government had destroyed Sindh due to bad governance while incumbent party leadership had converted PPP into a regional party.

He said this in his exclusive interview with APP during his private visit to Hyderabad on Saturday.

The veteran actor said, he was an active and founding member of Pakistan People's Party and a diehard worker of founder chairman Shaheed Zulifiqar Ali Bhutto and his brave daughter Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto but today's PPP had detracted from the basic program of the Party's founding father.

Despite passage of 18th Amendment in the Constitution, Sindh had not been developed as it should be and all the people living in the province, including Sindhis and all other communities were not given their due rights, Mustafa Qureshi said and warned that the politics of confrontation will be detrimental for Sindh and its people. He advised the PPP leadership to adopt a reconciliatory approach towards the center so that Sindh could be developed like other provinces.

Mustafa Qureshi said the Sindh government should come out of the confrontation and adopt a conciliatory attitude with the federation keeping in view the past prestige of Pakistan People's Party as tensions with the Center are harming Sindh and the people of the province.

The Sindh government must show tolerance and adopt a friendly attitude with the federation so that Sindh could be benefited and the federation would also offer required help to it, he said and advised CM Sayed Murad Ali Shah that when the Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Sindh, he should go to receive him.

He said that whenever the federation wanted to develop Sindh, the provincial government stopped it and this harmful attitude need to be changed now.

He said that he was a diehard worker and activist of PPP and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto himself and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto valued him but present leadership had disappointed him.

Mustafa Qureshi said that Benazir Bhutto had made him chairman of PPP Cultural Wing Punjab despite the fact that he hailed from Sindh and the people of Punjab had never objected over it and the objective was to set up a think tank consisting of writers, poets and intellectuals.

"I sought permission from Benazir Bhutto for keeping this wing 90 percent cultural and only 10 percent political which she had accepted as I wanted to take benefit from intellectuals belonging to different schools of thought including anti PPP intellectuals.

He said during Benazir Bhutto's exile, he used to meet her in London to keep the Cultural Wing's activities functional.

Ms. Bhutto had allowed him to organize a cultural show in London for generating funds but it could not have been materialized due to lack of interest of the then chairman of PPP London Khawaja Shafiq, Queshi maintained.

Referring to the Pakistan People's Party, he said that today's Party is neither the party of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto nor the party of Benazir Bhutto while Bilawal is definitely the son but only the son of his father Asif Ali Zardari.

The famous film actor said that there were still a large number of old PPP workers, majority of them in Punjab but the present leadership did not value them and that's why the Party had been confined to Sindh only.

In reply to a question, Qureshi said now he is in 'Silent Majority Party" (SMP) which consists of the majority population who did not cast their votes.

Maximum 30 million people out of 220 million population are casting their votes in the general elections while 180 million people always do not taking part in election processes and SMP consists of thesepeople, he elaborated.

