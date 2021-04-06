PPP Govt failed to implement COVID-19 SOPs in Sindh: PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Qureshi on Tuesday said Sindh government had failed to implement COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) due to which number of coronavirus cases had increased in the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Qureshi on Tuesday said Sindh government had failed to implement COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) due to which number of coronavirus cases had increased in the province.

In a statement PTI's district president Imran Qureshi appealed to the people to adopt preventive measures themselves to curb rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad.

Provincial government was frightening people instead of providing them awareness to face the pandemic, Qureshi said and alleged that health department officials had failed to take stringent measures to contain the spread of the contagion.

Imran Qureshi urged concerned officers to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures in shopping centers, bazaars and commercial areas so that COVID-19 could be stopped from spreading further as the third wave of the virus could pose more danger than the previous two waves.

He appealed to the masses to adopt precautionary measures, keep distancing and wear face masks when they were out or attend offices so that COVID-19 could be contained.