UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Govt Failed To Implement COVID-19 SOPs In Sindh: PTI Leader

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:28 PM

PPP Govt failed to implement COVID-19 SOPs in Sindh: PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Qureshi on Tuesday said Sindh government had failed to implement COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) due to which number of coronavirus cases had increased in the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Qureshi on Tuesday said Sindh government had failed to implement COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) due to which number of coronavirus cases had increased in the province.

In a statement PTI's district president Imran Qureshi appealed to the people to adopt preventive measures themselves to curb rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad.

Provincial government was frightening people instead of providing them awareness to face the pandemic, Qureshi said and alleged that health department officials had failed to take stringent measures to contain the spread of the contagion.

Imran Qureshi urged concerned officers to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures in shopping centers, bazaars and commercial areas so that COVID-19 could be stopped from spreading further as the third wave of the virus could pose more danger than the previous two waves.

He appealed to the masses to adopt precautionary measures, keep distancing and wear face masks when they were out or attend offices so that COVID-19 could be contained.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Hyderabad From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SM stops issuing permits to display food outside s ..

1 minute ago

Lewandowski-less Bayern Munich wait on Gnabry for ..

2 minutes ago

Rain with thunderstorm likely in KP in next 24

2 minutes ago

Ceremony held to distribute cheques among communit ..

2 minutes ago

Minister assures best relief for people in Ramazan ..

3 minutes ago

Resolution of Kashmir issue among priorities of go ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.