PPP govt has politicized Sindh police: Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said law enforcement was a serious matter of concern as Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government had politicized the Sindh police.

He, in a statement on social media, said the Sindh government was trying to misguide the people by telling an unbelievable story of inspector general's kidnapping.

The minister said to cover up the inept handling of Capt Safdar's issue, the Sindh government had sent inspector general and additional inspector general on long leaves.

Zaidi, dismaying over the sorry state of affairs of the Sindh government, asked the people to go through the joint investigation team's report about Omni Group which had exposed the ugly face of Sindh government.