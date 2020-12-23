UrduPoint.com
PPP Govt Looting People For Decades: Ali Zaidi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 04:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said that PPP government and its bureaucracy has been looting people for decades in Sindh province.

In a tweet, he said "In reality, PPP Govt & it's bureaucracy is just a crime syndicate of Sindh, looting the people for decades!""Just unbelievable! Sindh Government employees, 500 of them, still able to keep their jobs despite plea bargain", he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

