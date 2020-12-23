PPP govt looting people for decades: Ali Zaidi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said that PPP government and its bureaucracy has been looting people for decades in Sindh province.

In a tweet, he said "In reality, PPP Govt & it's bureaucracy is just a crime syndicate of Sindh, looting the people for decades!""Just unbelievable! Sindh Government employees, 500 of them, still able to keep their jobs despite plea bargain", he added.