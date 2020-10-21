UrduPoint.com
PPP Govt Politicizing Police For Safeguarding Criminal Activities In Sindh: Faraz

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party regime in Sindh had vast experience in politicizing and manipulating police for safeguarding criminal activities of its leaders.

The PPP leaders could not manage the flood and coronavirus situation in the province, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

Commenting on issue of Capt (Retd), Safdar Awan's arrest by law enforcement agency, he said a committee had been constituted to look into the matter.

He, however said that action should be taken against the responsible elements for implicating Karachi incident and added that Sindh government wanted to hide the real facts.

He said Sindh chief minister was creating confusion regarding matter of Inspector General of Police .

