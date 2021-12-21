UrduPoint.com

PPP Govt Pushed Sindh Towards Unrest By Raising Controversial Issues: PTI Leader

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 08:02 PM

PPP Govt pushed Sindh towards unrest by raising controversial issues: PTI leader

The district president Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Qureshi on Tuesday said that corruption in Sindh had reached its peak and the provincial government was still pushing the province towards unrest by raising new controversial issues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The district president Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Qureshi on Tuesday said that corruption in Sindh had reached its peak and the provincial government was still pushing the province towards unrest by raising new controversial issues.

In a statement, Qureshi said that an attempt was being made to paralyze the local bodies through the Local Govt Amendment Bill.

After plundering the resources of the province, now an attempt is being made to bring destruction in the local bodies institutions.

He said that local bodies which play an important role in solving the problems of the people and PPP had a history of never holding local government elections but it uses its funds through their administrators.

He said that after looting Sindh's educational institutions, health centers, police, irrigation, agriculture, revenue, education departments, PPP's provincial government was paralyzing local bodies' institutions by introducing black law.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Education Agriculture Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Trump to Hold News Conference on Jan. 6 Anniversar ..

Trump to Hold News Conference on Jan. 6 Anniversary of US Capitol Riot - Stateme ..

45 seconds ago
 Electric truck maker Nikola to pay $125 mn US fine ..

Electric truck maker Nikola to pay $125 mn US fine for fraud

47 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 68128 cusecs water

IRSA releases 68128 cusecs water

2 minutes ago
 Omicron now dominant strain in Denmark: minister

Omicron now dominant strain in Denmark: minister

2 minutes ago
 9 gamblers arrested during raid

9 gamblers arrested during raid

2 minutes ago
 Excise intelligence recovers 28.8 Kg hashish

Excise intelligence recovers 28.8 Kg hashish

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.