PPP Govt pushed Sindh towards unrest by raising controversial issues: PTI leader

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The district president Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Qureshi on Tuesday said that corruption in Sindh had reached its peak and the provincial government was still pushing the province towards unrest by raising new controversial issues.

In a statement, Qureshi said that an attempt was being made to paralyze the local bodies through the Local Govt Amendment Bill.

After plundering the resources of the province, now an attempt is being made to bring destruction in the local bodies institutions.

He said that local bodies which play an important role in solving the problems of the people and PPP had a history of never holding local government elections but it uses its funds through their administrators.

He said that after looting Sindh's educational institutions, health centers, police, irrigation, agriculture, revenue, education departments, PPP's provincial government was paralyzing local bodies' institutions by introducing black law.