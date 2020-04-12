UrduPoint.com
PPP Greet Christians On Easter

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab president, Qamar Zaman Kaira,in his greetings to the Christian communityon the occasion of Easter on Sunday,said all minorities were equal citizens who played their role for peace and development of the country.

He said that the PPP never forgot its deserving Christian citizens and the party gave gifts and food hampers to them for their religious festival. He said the party would continue to raise its voice for the minorities rights protected by the constitution of Pakistan

