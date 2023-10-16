PPP guardian of rights of people of Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Provincial General Secretary Pakistan People's Party Sindh, Senator Waqar Mehdi, on Monday, said that PPP is the guardian of the rights of the people of Karachi and it will return successfully in upcoming general elections from the metropolis.

Senator Mehdi, in a statement issued here, said that the provincial government of the PPP during its 15 years of rule has served every area of Karachi without discrimination and completed development projects worth billions of rupees in the metropolis while Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) despite winning the mayorship of Karachi thrice failed to deliver to the people of Karachi.

Karachi'ites will reject MQM in the upcoming elections and PPP will win the elections through people's power, he said adding that PPP's political opponents were frustrated and afraid of the public acceptance of the party and its likely victory in the upcoming general elections.

Senator Mehdi also criticized the views of MQM-P leadership about the 18th constitutional amendment expressed in a public gathering and remarked that the 18th constitutional amendment was a covenant between the federation and all the units.