PPP Hails SC's Verdict For Holding Elections On Feb 8

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2023 | 09:26 PM

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has welcomed the Supreme Court's order which set aside the Lahore High Court's order concerning the appointment of the returning officers to conduct the general elections on February 8, 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has welcomed the Supreme Court's order which set aside the Lahore High Court's order concerning the appointment of the returning officers to conduct the general elections on February 8, 2024.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the PPP Hyderabad chapter's President Sagheer Qureshi and other office bearers termed the apex court's order as historic, wise and just.

They said the decision in question signified the victory of the constitution and democracy in Pakistan.

They contended that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which claimed to be the most popular party also stood exposed as it tried to seek a postponement of the elections by filing a petition in the LHC's for changing the ROs.

They expressed hope that the people of Pakistan would turn out in large numbers to cast their votes on February 8.

