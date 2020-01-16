PPP has failed to resolve problems of Sindh : Umer Sarfraz Cheema

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) Senior leader Umer Sarfraz Cheema Thursday lashes out that corrupt Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was badly failed to deliver in Sindh despite being in power for a long time, it was unfortunate that the Sindh government even not provided clean drinking water to Karachi citizens.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the leadership of prime minister Imran Khan was determined to improve living standard of deprived segments of society.

He said i will suggest PPP leadership to take concrete steps to solve the public issues of Sindh to save their political future.

He said that by using the information-technology, the government would improve governance and services.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only leader in the country and he has no competitor of his stature at this time.

Umer Cheema also stressed the need for a new changes between the institutions to bring improvement in their affairs and better cooperation.

He said it is the priority of the Imran Khan's government to provide maximum relief to the common people. It is our utmost effort to provide special relief to the lower income groups.

The present government took difficult decisions in view of the difficult economic situation, he said, adding, these decisions however helped stabilize the economy.

Leader assured that said the economic indicators have improved and these will improve further in the days to come.

He said on the directives of PM all Utility Stores Corporation to ensure immediate provision of essential commodities to the people after receiving the amount of six billion rupees to it and the number of stores will be opened in country.