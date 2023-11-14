PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for youth: Gilani

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) central leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday reaffirmed the party's commitment to promoting sports and education in the country, pledging to transform Muzaffargarh into a hub of sporting excellence

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Former Prime Minister and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) central leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday reaffirmed the party's commitment to promoting sports and education in the country, pledging to transform Muzaffargarh into a hub of sporting excellence.

Addressing a cultural fair in Muzaffargarh, Gilani underscored the importance of sports in steering the youth away from misguided paths and nurturing their potential. He envisioned Pakistan's name shining brightly on the global sporting stage, with Muzaffargarh's youth playing a pivotal role.

"The PPP has a rich legacy of fostering sports and education in Pakistan," Gilani declared, commending the positive engagement of the youth. He expressed gratitude for the unwavering support Muzaffargarh has extended to the PPP during elections, assuring them of continued efforts to uplift their lives.

Gilani lauded former Federal minister Mehr Irshad Siyal for organizing the event, emphasizing its significance in promoting sports and cultural values. He pledged that, with the power of people's votes, the PPP would not only propel Muzaffargarh's youth into the sports arena but also generate ample employment opportunities, setting the stage for a brighter future.

The cultural fair drew thousands of enthusiastic fans from various districts, showcasing widespread support for the PPP's agenda. Gilani expressed confidence that, with renewed public support, the PPP would gift Muzaffargarh with unparalleled progress, making it an exemplary model for other regions.