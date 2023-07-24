Open Menu

PPP Has Not Received Any Proposal Regarding Interim PM's Nomination: Kundi

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 07:17 PM

PPP has not received any proposal regarding interim PM's nomination: Kundi

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi Monday said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had not received any proposal regarding the nomination of Senator Ishaq Dar for interim prime minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi Monday said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had not received any proposal regarding the nomination of Senator Ishaq Dar for interim prime minister.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Federal Minister of Climate Change Sherry Rehman, he said all the coalition partners would suggest nominations for the caretaker PM and three Names of them would be shortlisted through mutual consultation and discussed with the Leader of Opposition.

Kundi, who is also Central Information Secretary of the PPP, denied the reports aired on different news channels about any recent meeting between the leadership of PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in Dubai.

He said the PPP had a very clear stance that the assemblies should complete their tenure and the caretaker government and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should conduct elections within 60 days of their dissolution.

"Although 60 days are enough for an election campaign, however, the PPP will have no objection if the coalition political parties want 90 days for the purpose," he added.

Commenting on the reservations of political parties over conducting elections on the basis of the new census, he said, "Elections should be conducted on the previous census as we don't want elections to be delayed on this pretext." About the Sindh Government's rehabilitation efforts for the flood-hit people in the province, Faisal Kundi said the provincial government had fulfilled its promise of providing houses to the affected families.

"The Sindh government has provided land rights to 5,000 flood-affected families in the province. The funds for the construction of 50,000 houses have been released so far." The SAPM said, "The provincial government will provide a total of 200,000 houses to the flood hit families." He said although the floods had affected many parts of the country, the way the Sindh government had responded to the calamity in terms of providing relief to the affected was exemplary.

"The PPP will replicate the same model of providing houses to the people in other provinces, if people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab will express their confidence in the party in the next elections," he added.

Faisal Kundi urged the religious scholars and political leaders to spread the message of peace during the holy month of Moharram and paid tribute to the security forces for their role in ensuring peace.

About the performance of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), the SAPM said the first-ever dynamic National Socio-Economic Survey was being carried out successfully across the country, while the payment process of the quarterly installments of Benazir Kafaalat and Benazir education Stipend also continued.

He said about 692 officials of lower cadre and 80 high cadre had been promoted to next grades while the promotion of others was in process.

Faisal Kundi said all the ministers of PPP worked hard during their tenure in their respective ministries and would give press briefings about performance.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Punjab Flood Sherry Rehman Election Commission Of Pakistan Ishaq Dar Dubai Same Faisal Karim Kundi Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Interim PM to be appointed as per Constitution: Ma ..

Interim PM to be appointed as per Constitution: Marriyum Aurangzeb

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi for immediate drainage of rai ..

2 minutes ago
 Algeria wildfires kill 15, injure 26: ministry

Algeria wildfires kill 15, injure 26: ministry

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan Youth Parliament's entourage visits Senat ..

Pakistan Youth Parliament's entourage visits Senate

11 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer T ..

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar calls on NA Speaker

11 minutes ago
 MG Pakistan Unveils Ambitious Plans: Introducing N ..

MG Pakistan Unveils Ambitious Plans: Introducing New Variants and Expanding Mark ..

23 minutes ago
Europol Says Over 60 People Arrested for Smuggling ..

Europol Says Over 60 People Arrested for Smuggling Cuban Migrants to EU

22 minutes ago
 Nine Injured in Explosion at Military Base in Taiw ..

Nine Injured in Explosion at Military Base in Taiwan - Defense Ministry

9 minutes ago
 Pak women defeat Guamanian team in Billie Jean Kin ..

Pak women defeat Guamanian team in Billie Jean King Cup

9 minutes ago
 PTCL Group collaborates with GSMA to address Digit ..

PTCL Group collaborates with GSMA to address Digital gender disparity

9 minutes ago
 Thuraiya Alhashmi Joins the BoD of New Development ..

Thuraiya Alhashmi Joins the BoD of New Development Bank, becoming first Emirati ..

1 hour ago
 Verstappen dominates Hungarian GP to give Red Bull ..

Verstappen dominates Hungarian GP to give Red Bull a record 12th successive win

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan