ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi Monday said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had not received any proposal regarding the nomination of Senator Ishaq Dar for interim prime minister.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Federal Minister of Climate Change Sherry Rehman, he said all the coalition partners would suggest nominations for the caretaker PM and three Names of them would be shortlisted through mutual consultation and discussed with the Leader of Opposition.

Kundi, who is also Central Information Secretary of the PPP, denied the reports aired on different news channels about any recent meeting between the leadership of PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in Dubai.

He said the PPP had a very clear stance that the assemblies should complete their tenure and the caretaker government and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should conduct elections within 60 days of their dissolution.

"Although 60 days are enough for an election campaign, however, the PPP will have no objection if the coalition political parties want 90 days for the purpose," he added.

Commenting on the reservations of political parties over conducting elections on the basis of the new census, he said, "Elections should be conducted on the previous census as we don't want elections to be delayed on this pretext." About the Sindh Government's rehabilitation efforts for the flood-hit people in the province, Faisal Kundi said the provincial government had fulfilled its promise of providing houses to the affected families.

"The Sindh government has provided land rights to 5,000 flood-affected families in the province. The funds for the construction of 50,000 houses have been released so far." The SAPM said, "The provincial government will provide a total of 200,000 houses to the flood hit families." He said although the floods had affected many parts of the country, the way the Sindh government had responded to the calamity in terms of providing relief to the affected was exemplary.

"The PPP will replicate the same model of providing houses to the people in other provinces, if people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab will express their confidence in the party in the next elections," he added.

Faisal Kundi urged the religious scholars and political leaders to spread the message of peace during the holy month of Moharram and paid tribute to the security forces for their role in ensuring peace.

About the performance of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), the SAPM said the first-ever dynamic National Socio-Economic Survey was being carried out successfully across the country, while the payment process of the quarterly installments of Benazir Kafaalat and Benazir education Stipend also continued.

He said about 692 officials of lower cadre and 80 high cadre had been promoted to next grades while the promotion of others was in process.

Faisal Kundi said all the ministers of PPP worked hard during their tenure in their respective ministries and would give press briefings about performance.