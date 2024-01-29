PPP has unique plan to drag country out of prevailing crises: Ejaz Chaudhry

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has a unique plan to drag the country out of prevailing crises in addition to improving life standard of the masses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has a unique plan to drag the country out of prevailing crises in addition to improving life standard of the masses.

This was stated by District President PPP Faisalabad Muhammad Ejaz Chaudhry while talking to media persons after chairing a meeting at PPP Secretariat here on Monday.

He said that PPP has opened up its manifesto of “Chuno Nai Soch Ko – Elect new Vision” with a focus on economic improvement, poverty alleviation and women empowerment.

He said that PPP is the only pro-people party which always preferred to public welfare policies.

It has evolved a 10-point agenda which would help in bringing revolution in addition to weeding out poverty, unemployment and price hike in the country, he added.

He appealed to the people to vote and support PPP as this party never indulged in the politics of victimization rather it always strived hard to facilitate the masses.

PPP leader Dr Mirza Ikhtiyar Baig and others also attended the meeting and discussed various matters regarding elections strategy.