Open Menu

PPP Has Unique Plan To Drag Country Out Of Prevailing Crises: Ejaz Chaudhry

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 11:39 PM

PPP has unique plan to drag country out of prevailing crises: Ejaz Chaudhry

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has a unique plan to drag the country out of prevailing crises in addition to improving life standard of the masses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has a unique plan to drag the country out of prevailing crises in addition to improving life standard of the masses.

This was stated by District President PPP Faisalabad Muhammad Ejaz Chaudhry while talking to media persons after chairing a meeting at PPP Secretariat here on Monday.

He said that PPP has opened up its manifesto of “Chuno Nai Soch Ko – Elect new Vision” with a focus on economic improvement, poverty alleviation and women empowerment.

He said that PPP is the only pro-people party which always preferred to public welfare policies.

It has evolved a 10-point agenda which would help in bringing revolution in addition to weeding out poverty, unemployment and price hike in the country, he added.

He appealed to the people to vote and support PPP as this party never indulged in the politics of victimization rather it always strived hard to facilitate the masses.

PPP leader Dr Mirza Ikhtiyar Baig and others also attended the meeting and discussed various matters regarding elections strategy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Vote Price Women Media Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

7 minutes ago
 Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

10 minutes ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

10 minutes ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwa ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..

10 minutes ago
 CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to enc ..

CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration

10 minutes ago
 PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of ec ..

PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal

10 minutes ago
PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Aw ..

PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal

10 minutes ago
 Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into As ..

Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into Asian Cup quarters

16 minutes ago
 Two inter-district drug dealers arrested with 41kg ..

Two inter-district drug dealers arrested with 41kg Hashish

16 minutes ago
 Gambian festival revitalises tradition of initiato ..

Gambian festival revitalises tradition of initiatory rite

16 minutes ago
 Terrorist Naikman Ullah killed in N Waziristan IBO

Terrorist Naikman Ullah killed in N Waziristan IBO

16 minutes ago
 NEC directs priority financial allocations for mer ..

NEC directs priority financial allocations for merged, backward districts

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan