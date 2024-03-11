PPP Hazara division celebrates Asif Ali Zardari’s victory

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Hazara Division chapter on Monday organized a grand ceremony at the People's Secretariat Abbottabad to commemorate Asif Ali Zardari elected as the President of Pakistan.

Zulfiqar Qureshi, the President of PPP Haripur, said that it is a testament to his leadership qualities and called upon PPP leadership to ensure representation for Hazara to empower the region and address its grievances effectively.

Salim Shah commended PPP's endeavors in Abbottabad, acknowledging their significant contributions in navigating Pakistan through challenging times.

He urged the Sindh government to create job opportunities for youth of the Hazara community.

While congratulating to President Zardari, he expressed hope for his substantial contribution to the country's progress.

Malik Farooq emphasized PPP's historical commitment to Hazara's rights and pledged to continue advocating for their interests, despite a lack of support from the public of the region. He expressed confidence in PPP's ability to provide employment opportunities for Hazara residents.