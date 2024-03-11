Open Menu

PPP Hazara Division Celebrates Asif Ali Zardari’s Victory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 08:07 PM

PPP Hazara division celebrates Asif Ali Zardari’s victory

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Hazara Division chapter on Monday organized a grand ceremony at the People's Secretariat Abbottabad to commemorate Asif Ali Zardari elected as the President of Pakistan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Hazara Division chapter on Monday organized a grand ceremony at the People's Secretariat Abbottabad to commemorate Asif Ali Zardari elected as the President of Pakistan.

Zulfiqar Qureshi, the President of PPP Haripur, said that it is a testament to his leadership qualities and called upon PPP leadership to ensure representation for Hazara to empower the region and address its grievances effectively.

Salim Shah commended PPP's endeavors in Abbottabad, acknowledging their significant contributions in navigating Pakistan through challenging times.

He urged the Sindh government to create job opportunities for youth of the Hazara community.

While congratulating to President Zardari, he expressed hope for his substantial contribution to the country's progress.

Malik Farooq emphasized PPP's historical commitment to Hazara's rights and pledged to continue advocating for their interests, despite a lack of support from the public of the region. He expressed confidence in PPP's ability to provide employment opportunities for Hazara residents.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari President Of Pakistan Abbottabad Job Progress Haripur Pakistan Peoples Party From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Employment

Recent Stories

UN chief urges 'silencing the guns' in Gaza for Ra ..

UN chief urges 'silencing the guns' in Gaza for Ramadan

5 minutes ago
 Moon sighted, first Ramazan to begin from Tuesday

Moon sighted, first Ramazan to begin from Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 CM approves transport projects featuring 20,000 e- ..

CM approves transport projects featuring 20,000 e-bikes, 657 eco-friendly buses

4 minutes ago
 12 hospitalised after technical problem on Boeing- ..

12 hospitalised after technical problem on Boeing-made LATAM flight

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders r ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders reduction in housing installmen ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) delegation ..

Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) delegation calls on CM Maryam

4 minutes ago
CM condoles demise of wife of ANP’s chief

CM condoles demise of wife of ANP’s chief

4 minutes ago
 LESCO making transmission system more stable

LESCO making transmission system more stable

4 minutes ago
 LCCI membership renewal till 31st

LCCI membership renewal till 31st

4 minutes ago
 Development work in Badin among top priorities: MN ..

Development work in Badin among top priorities: MNA

4 minutes ago
 Tribunal upholds CCP’s order against P&G Pakista ..

Tribunal upholds CCP’s order against P&G Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 State of art water monitoring laboratories establi ..

State of art water monitoring laboratories established in 35 districts

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan