UrduPoint.com

PPP Hazara Reviews Party Tickets For Upcoming General Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2023 | 08:30 PM

PPP Hazara reviews Party tickets for upcoming general elections

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Divisional President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Malik Farooq on Sunday chaired a meeting of the PPP Hazara division chapter to review the Party's organizational matters and the awarding of tickets among the candidates from Hazara division for upcoming general elections.

The meeting discussed organizational matters and the upcoming general elections. Various divisional leaders expressed their views and said that PPP was the Party of the common people and we were a socialist organization.

President Malik Farooq stated that it was not far when the voice of Bhutto will rise from every home in the Hazara division.

He said that our ideology was the voice of the people, based on providing food, clothing, and shelter to the people and the purpose of our politics was to serve the people.

Vice Chairman EPTC Abbottabad thanked the participants and stated that our ideology had never changed and we were the defenders of the rights of the people. He said that we were the heirs of martyrs and our work was to facilitate the people. The sacrifices of Asif Ali Zardari are providing us the future guidelines, he added.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari President Of Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Sunday From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture introduces ‘Mobtakir’ programme

Dubai Culture introduces ‘Mobtakir’ programme

6 minutes ago
 Al Hussaini participates in high-level workshop on ..

Al Hussaini participates in high-level workshop on Climate Finance

36 minutes ago
 Arabian Travel Market 2023 opens at Dubai World Tr ..

Arabian Travel Market 2023 opens at Dubai World Trade Centre tomorrow

51 minutes ago
 Second evacuation plane from Sudan arrives in UAE ..

Second evacuation plane from Sudan arrives in UAE as part of its humanitarian ef ..

51 minutes ago
 Second edition of UAE League Development Forum to ..

Second edition of UAE League Development Forum to begin tomorrow

51 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to form Boar ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to form Board of Trustees for &#039;1 Bill ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.