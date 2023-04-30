PPP Hazara reviews Party tickets for upcoming general elections

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Divisional President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Malik Farooq on Sunday chaired a meeting of the PPP Hazara division chapter to review the Party's organizational matters and the awarding of tickets among the candidates from Hazara division for upcoming general elections.

The meeting discussed organizational matters and the upcoming general elections. Various divisional leaders expressed their views and said that PPP was the Party of the common people and we were a socialist organization.

President Malik Farooq stated that it was not far when the voice of Bhutto will rise from every home in the Hazara division.

He said that our ideology was the voice of the people, based on providing food, clothing, and shelter to the people and the purpose of our politics was to serve the people.

Vice Chairman EPTC Abbottabad thanked the participants and stated that our ideology had never changed and we were the defenders of the rights of the people. He said that we were the heirs of martyrs and our work was to facilitate the people. The sacrifices of Asif Ali Zardari are providing us the future guidelines, he added.