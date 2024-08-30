Open Menu

PPP Highlights Free, Affordable Pediatric Heart Surgeries In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 09:12 PM

Dr. Khayyam Hafeez, President of the Pakistan Peoples Party Doctors’ Forum Central Punjab, emphasized the availability of free and affordable heart surgeries for children in Pakistan

In a statement issued on Friday, he highlighted that, unlike in India, where the cost of such surgeries can range from Rs 12.5 to 15 million, treatments are offered free of charge in Pakistan at leading public sector hospitals, including the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), Punjab Institute of Cardiology, and Children's Hospital Lahore.

Additionally, private hospitals in Pakistan offer these surgeries at significantly lower costs, around Rs one million.

Dr. Hafeez called on the Ministries of Interior and Health to take action against the mafias referring children abroad for treatments that are available locally. He proposed that before issuing visas or No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for medical purposes, individuals should be informed about the domestic facilities available, which would not only save valuable foreign exchange but also ensure that children receive timely and cost-effective treatment within Pakistan.

