PPP Highlights Free, Affordable Pediatric Heart Surgeries In Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 09:12 PM
Dr. Khayyam Hafeez, President of the Pakistan Peoples Party Doctors’ Forum Central Punjab, emphasized the availability of free and affordable heart surgeries for children in Pakistan
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Dr. Khayyam Hafeez, President of the Pakistan Peoples Party Doctors’ Forum Central Punjab, emphasized the availability of free and affordable heart surgeries for children in Pakistan.
In a statement issued on Friday, he highlighted that, unlike in India, where the cost of such surgeries can range from Rs 12.5 to 15 million, treatments are offered free of charge in Pakistan at leading public sector hospitals, including the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), Punjab Institute of Cardiology, and Children's Hospital Lahore.
Additionally, private hospitals in Pakistan offer these surgeries at significantly lower costs, around Rs one million.
Dr. Hafeez called on the Ministries of Interior and Health to take action against the mafias referring children abroad for treatments that are available locally. He proposed that before issuing visas or No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for medical purposes, individuals should be informed about the domestic facilities available, which would not only save valuable foreign exchange but also ensure that children receive timely and cost-effective treatment within Pakistan.
Recent Stories
River Ravi to flow as perennial river with its creek having 59 billion litres wa ..
Floodwater damages gas pipeline in Bolan, supply suspended to Balochistan
PPP Central Punjab leadership stresses consensus in selection of new party offic ..
Punjab Police to acquire armored vehicles, advanced weapons to launch operation ..
The derogatory behaviour of Iranian and Iraqi immigration authorities towards Pa ..
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reaffirms commitment to quality, ..
ECO, ECI heads vow to enhance economic & cultural cooperation
C&W dept executes 484 tenders using e-Procurement System
Anti-encroachment operation held
Man killed over enmity
FESCO to replace old electricity transmission system in eight bazaars
Sports included in Governor's initiative
More Stories From Pakistan
-
River Ravi to flow as perennial river with its creek having 59 billion litres water: Mohsin3 minutes ago
-
Floodwater damages gas pipeline in Bolan, supply suspended to Balochistan3 minutes ago
-
PPP Central Punjab leadership stresses consensus in selection of new party officials3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police to acquire armored vehicles, advanced weapons to launch operation against Kacha area b ..40 minutes ago
-
The derogatory behaviour of Iranian and Iraqi immigration authorities towards Pakistani pilgrims goi ..54 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reaffirms commitment to quality, transparency in hosp ..1 hour ago
-
ECO, ECI heads vow to enhance economic & cultural cooperation1 hour ago
-
C&W dept executes 484 tenders using e-Procurement System1 hour ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation held1 hour ago
-
Man killed over enmity1 hour ago
-
FESCO to replace old electricity transmission system in eight bazaars1 hour ago
-
Sports included in Governor's initiative2 hours ago