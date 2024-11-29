PPP Holds Event For Foundation Day Preparations
Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 11:54 PM
A ceremony was held at the Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) regarding the preparations for the 57th foundation day of the party on behalf of the Pakistan Peoples Party Hyderabad Division
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) A ceremony was held at the Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) regarding the preparations for the 57th foundation day of the party on behalf of the Pakistan Peoples Party Hyderabad Division.
The gathering was attended by prominent PPP leaders, including former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Aajiz Dhamrah, senior leader Maula Bux Chandio and Hyderabad Division leaders Sagheer Qureshi, Pasha Qazi, along with a large number of party workers and supporters.
The participants of the event paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the Peoples Party for the supremacy of the constitution and law and said that the services rendered by the Pakistan Peoples Party for the rule of law and public supremacy in the country were unforgettable.
Speaking on the occasion, senior leader Aajiz Dhamrah said that the purpose of this event was to make the young leadership aware of the history of the party, sacrifices, the services rendered in the preparation and restoration of the constitution.
Recent Stories
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
6 Tenancy Act violators arrested in search operations
PTI holds track record on attacking national institutions:Irfan Siddique
Integrated plan to equip SDMA with means to deal with emergent situation: AJK PM
European Union officially lifts ban on PIA: CAA
IGP visits CMH Rawalpindi, inquire after injured personnel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers4 minutes ago
-
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day2 minutes ago
-
6 Tenancy Act violators arrested in search operations2 minutes ago
-
PTI holds track record on attacking national institutions:Irfan Siddique2 minutes ago
-
European Union officially lifts ban on PIA: CAA2 minutes ago
-
IGP visits CMH Rawalpindi, inquire after injured personnel2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting to review beautification of Shahra-e-Faisal2 minutes ago
-
Turkish envoy, Aleem Khan discuss issues related to bilateral cooperation2 minutes ago
-
1 killed, 10 injured in NWA accident2 minutes ago
-
Murderer gets life imprisonment2 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites JUI-S to APC for peace, provincial rights1 hour ago
-
Vehicle lifter gang busted, two netted in Taxila1 hour ago