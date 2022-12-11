HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party has organized a public meeting in Tando Muhammad Khan on Sunday to mobilize party workers for their participation in death anniversary program of Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto.

The provincial president Pakistan People's Party Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has said the PPP's founder Shaheed Zulifiqar Ali Bhutto had given awareness to the people while Shaheed Benazir sacrificed her life for the restoration of democracy so that People's rights could be protected.

He expressed these views while addressing a public meeting organized by the local leadership of Pakistan People's Party distric Tando Muhammad Khan in memory of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at Bulri Shah Karim taluka on Sunday.

He said that he started his political journey in 1987 under the leadership of Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto as a worker and regretted that he did not join the PPP during the era of Quaid Awam Shaheed Bhutto.

He said that PPP was devoted to the spirit of serving the people, that was the reason that love of Bhutto family has been imprinted on the hearts of the masses.

He expressed hope that all the workers will pay homage to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed by participating as much as possible on the occasion of her 15th anniversary.

While addressing the public gathering, the Federal Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar said the person for whom they gathered here today, had sacrificed her life for the people.

Naveed Qamar said he had started his political career under the leadership of Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto and after her martyrdom Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto were leading the party of the masses.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has proved himself as the best Foreign Minister of Pakistan after Shaheed Zulifiqar Ali Bhutto, Naveed Qamar said, adding that the PPP chairman was trying hard to solve people's problems.

Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu while addressing the public meeting said that today's public meeting was organized in memory of shaheed Benazir Bhutto and for the preparation of her 15th martyrdom anniversary.

It has been 15 years since Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto left us but even today she seems to be among us, Rahu said.

The Special Assistant to Chief Minister Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar while addressing the public meeting said that Tando Muhammad Khan is the smallest district in Sindh in terms of population but it is the largest district in terms of love with the PPP.

MPAs Imdad Pitafi, Aijaz Shah, Javed Nayab Leghari, PPP leaders Sarfraz Rajar, Ali Hassan Hingoro and others also addressed the public meeting and vowed that thousands of people will attend the death anniversary program of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.