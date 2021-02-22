PPP hooligans tried to kill my father in jail: Ayesha Haleem Adil

Vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Sindh and the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh's children on Monday blamed Sindh Government for attempting to kill their father in jail.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Sindh and the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh's children on Monday blamed Sindh Government for attempting to kill their father in jail.

In a statement they said the Sindh government was involved in the aforesaid conspiracy.

They said there are marks of wounds on the body of Haleem Adil Sheikh and he cannot walk.

Ayesha Haleem (daughter) said, they went to hospital to meet her father last night to wish him on his birthday but shocked to see her father's condition.

She said her father is a brave voice of the poor people of Sindh and he will continue to expose corruption of PPP led Sindh government.

She warned the Sindh government if something happened to her father the government of Sindh and the PPP would be held responsible.

However, spokesman of Haleem Adil Sheikh, Muhammad Ali Baloch said the CCTV footage of jail authorities is the proof that the claim of Haleem Adil was correct.

He said in this footage frames of 18 seconds are not shown during which Haleem Adil was attacked. He asked the footage of that camera of jail is not released.

On the other hand, Haleem Adil Sheikh was shifted from the NICVD to orthopedic ward of the JMPC. He said there are fractures in his some bones.

However, Haleem in a message from hospital said he is a soldier of Imran Khan and he would continue to expose corruption of PPP rulers.