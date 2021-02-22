UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Hooligans Tried To Kill My Father In Jail: Ayesha Haleem Adil

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:56 PM

PPP hooligans tried to kill my father in jail: Ayesha Haleem Adil

Vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Sindh and the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh's children on Monday blamed Sindh Government for attempting to kill their father in jail.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Sindh and the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh's children on Monday blamed Sindh Government for attempting to kill their father in jail.

In a statement they said the Sindh government was involved in the aforesaid conspiracy.

They said there are marks of wounds on the body of Haleem Adil Sheikh and he cannot walk.

Ayesha Haleem (daughter) said, they went to hospital to meet her father last night to wish him on his birthday but shocked to see her father's condition.

She said her father is a brave voice of the poor people of Sindh and he will continue to expose corruption of PPP led Sindh government.

She warned the Sindh government if something happened to her father the government of Sindh and the PPP would be held responsible.

However, spokesman of Haleem Adil Sheikh, Muhammad Ali Baloch said the CCTV footage of jail authorities is the proof that the claim of Haleem Adil was correct.

He said in this footage frames of 18 seconds are not shown during which Haleem Adil was attacked. He asked the footage of that camera of jail is not released.

On the other hand, Haleem Adil Sheikh was shifted from the NICVD to orthopedic ward of the JMPC. He said there are fractures in his some bones.

However, Haleem in a message from hospital said he is a soldier of Imran Khan and he would continue to expose corruption of PPP rulers.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Jail Muhammad Ali From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Commissioner reviews polio immunization campaign

3 minutes ago

Respecting each others' rights inevitable for a st ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister briefed on progress of federal govt ..

5 minutes ago

SHO briefs the DIG over murder incident

5 minutes ago

Book "Shar Goshiyan" by renowned senior journalist ..

5 minutes ago

Iran says IAEA chief's visit led to 'significant a ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.