PPP Hosts APC On Coronavirus Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 09:42 PM

PPP hosts APC on coronavirus pandemic

The Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab chapter hosted an All Parties Conference (APC) via video link on the issue of coronavirus threat and steps taken by the Punjab government, on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab chapter hosted an All Parties Conference (APC) via video link on the issue of coronavirus threat and steps taken by the Punjab government, on Wednesday.

Leaders of the PML-N, Jamaat-e-Islami, JUI-F, Awami National Party (ANP), Awami Workers Party, Barabari Party and other opposition parties participated in the conference.

A resolution was also passed in the conference in witch tribute was paid to the doctors and paramedical staff.

The opposition parties also presented suggestions to the government for effective measures.

