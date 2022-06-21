UrduPoint.com

PPP Hyderabad Celebrates Benazir Bhutto's Birthday Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2022 | 10:46 PM

The district chapter of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) here on Tuesday celebrated the 69th birthday anniversary of the party's martyred chairperson Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

PPP District President and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Saghir Ahmad Qureshi cut the birthday cake of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto at Hyderabad Press Club.

A large number of local leaders and workers of the party were present on the occasion and paid rich tribute to Benazir Bhutto.

