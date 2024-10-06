PPP Hyderabad Chapter's Leaders Meet To Discuss Arrangements For Public Meeting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2024 | 09:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) A meeting was held at the residence of Hyderabad President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sagheer Ahmed Qureshi to discuss arrangements for October 18 public meeting in Hyderabad which will be addressed by the party's Chairman MNA Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Speaking at the meeting, Qureshi formed committees and subcommittees, dividing responsibilities among them for a host of arrangements.The local leaders were tasked to ensure maximum participation of Hyderabad's people in the public meeting.Qureshi expressed hope that a flood of people would gather at the event to pay tribute to the martyrs of the October 18, 2007, Karsaz terrorist attack.
The PPP's local leaders including former Federal Minister Moula Bux Chandio, MNA Syed Tariq Shah Jamote, Aajiz Dhamra and others attended the meeting.
Separately, in a statement issued here on Sunday Sindh Chief Minister's Special Assistant Abdul Jabbar Khan said the people of Hyderabad had rejected the politics of racist hatred which was being propagated by a political party.He believed that the people of Hyderabad knew that the PPP was the only democratic party which could provide solutions to the problems being faced by the people in Hyderabad.Meanwhile, the Peoples Labour Bureau's General Secretary Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah had called a meeting of the bureau to discuss arrangements for the public meeting.
