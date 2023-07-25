Open Menu

PPP In Favor Of Elections:Sherry Rehman

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PPP in favor of elections:Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) always in favor to conduct elections after its completion of constitutional tenure.

PPP respected the democratic system of the country as PPP and coalition partners engaged in dialogues to settled things in proper manner ,she said on Tuesday while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on a question she said there was no ambiguity between PPP and Ishaq Dar as committee has been setup in which several Names of the political leaders involve.

Adding that no one listened the caretaker government setup it would be better that elections to be hold during 60 to 90 days.

