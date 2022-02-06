UrduPoint.com

PPP In The Habit Of Plundering National Resources: Hasaan Khawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2022 | 07:20 PM

PPP in the habit of plundering national resources: Hasaan Khawar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar Sunday said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders had been in the habit of looting the national resources.

While reacting to the speech of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Nasirabad, he severely criticised the PPP chairman saying he (Bilawal) was delivering most irresponsible speeches and hoodwinking the innocent people.

The SACM said that it did not behove the PPP leaders to talk about people's welfare as they had pushed the people of Sindh to the brink of devastation and the worst socioeconomic conditions.

Hasaan Khawar said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was taking all possible steps for betterment of Balochistan. He said that the government was taking unprecedented measures for welfare and prosperity of the people across the country by launching revolutionary initiatives like Sehat card, Ehsaas Programme, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Kamyab Jawan Programme, etc.

He said that the PPP had confined itself to interior Sindh due to its anti-people policies and hypocrisy.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Naya Pakistan Nasirabad Sunday All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Housing

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

10 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

19 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

19 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>