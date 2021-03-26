UrduPoint.com
PPP Intentionally Delayed Haleem's Release; Accuses Khurrum

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 08:33 PM

PPP intentionally delayed Haleem's release; accuses Khurrum

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Friday alleged Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for playing a typo trick to delay release of Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh from the jail

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Friday alleged Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for playing a typo trick to delay release of Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh from the jail.

Addressing to a press conference at the Insaf House here, he said the release orders of Haleem had already been issued and he would be released by Saturday or Monday.

Taking the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to task, he said it had become 'Pakistan Damad (son-in-law) Movement'.

He said the PDM was creating all this political fuss to seek national reconciliation ordinance.

He further said, "Now Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman will lead the PDM's funeral prayer." Criticizing the Sindh government, he said Nawabshah was on the 1st number on dog bite cases' list, Larkana on the second and Dadu on the third.

He said stray dogs were also visible in the Sindh Assembly.

Regarding Ramadan Relief Package, he said the people would get all daily use commodities at subsidized rates at Utility Stores during the holy month.

