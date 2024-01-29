Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 11:38 PM

PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal

Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that the PPP has developed a comprehensive manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that the PPP has developed a comprehensive manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida.'

During a Q/A session on "Chuno Nayi Soch Ko" at the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), Chairman Bilawal addressed critical issues faced by the Pakistani people, including climate change, inflation, poverty, and unemployment.

Highlighting the severity of climate change, Bilawal emphasized that Pakistan, despite contributing less than 1 per cent to global carbon emissions, is a front-line state facing existential threats. He stressed the need for global collaboration to combat this challenge. Bilawal also discussed the grave economic crisis, pointing out the disproportionate increase in living costs compared to income.

Rejecting traditional trickle-down economics, he proposed empowering the downtrodden with resources formerly allocated to the elite, highlighting the closure of 17 ministries and redirecting savings to benefit the masses.

He underscored the importance of improving infrastructure in irrigation, communication, agriculture, and energy to address both climate change and generate nationwide employment. During his travels across Pakistan, Bilawal expressed concern about the significant impact of climate change on Gilgit Baltistan and its pervasive threat nationwide, as evidenced by recent catastrophic floods.

In reply to questions, Bilawal emphasized the PPP's commitment to its basic philosophy of 'Roti, Kapra Aur Makaan,' outlined in the 10-point economic agenda. He criticized the politics of hate and division prevalent in Pakistan, highlighting the PPP's aim to tackle financial problems through initiatives such as 'Peoples Poverty Alleviation,' 'Benazir Mazdoor Card,' and 'Benazir Kissan Card.'

Regarding the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Bilawal praised it as Pakistan's first social safety net, advocating for its regional standardization. He highlighted the program's empowerment of women and affirmed the PPP's commitment to addressing minority issues through legislative measures. Addressing the situation in South Punjab, Bilawal reiterated the PPP's historical focus on the region and its efforts to make it a separate province. He called for empowering the region's downtrodden and resolving issues within the mainstream.

Bilawal highlighted the PPP's youth-centric approach, awarding 18 per cent of tickets to youth candidates. He advocated for youth representation in decision-making to address the consequences of traditional politics and proposed investing in communication infrastructure and high-speed internet to propel the country's economic growth.

APP/zah-sra

More Stories From Pakistan